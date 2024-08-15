CNN TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Analysis available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and experts who will provide live updates and unique political reporting

Audiences can follow the network’s extensive DNC coverage on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps.

Chicago, IL – (August 15, 2024) – CNN will provide comprehensive coverage across platforms of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) with expansive digital offerings and on-air programming live throughout the week from Chicago, Illinois inside the United Center, the site of the 2024 DNC.

On-air coverage begins on Sunday, August 18, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper hosting State of the Union at 9aET from inside Chicago’s United Center, followed by special editions of CNN Newsroom with Jessica Dean, Erin Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live. Full on-air schedule details for the rest of the week can be found below.

CNN will offer robust convention coverage across digital platforms, with rolling live story updates, instant analysis around major storylines and vertical video capturing key moments, analysis, and feeds from reporters on the ground. Starting on the first day of the convention, audiences can follow up-to-the-minute coverage of the Democratic National Convention at CNN.com/DNC.

The CNN-POLITICO Grill, announced in February, will be at the DNC in Chicago with high-level and exclusive events featuring a full dining and entertainment experience for invited guests. This partnership brings together two of the top global brands reporting on politics today under one roof at a prime location amidst the action in Chicago. CNN’s Harry Enten will be live inside the CNN-POLITICO Grill catching up with lawmakers, reporters, celebrities, and politicos to provide audiences an experience unique to CNN viewers.

DAILY CNN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE FOR AUGUST 19 – AUGUST 22

CNN’s nearly 24/7 live on-air programming of the Democratic National Convention will feature high-level political analysis and up-to-the-minute reporting live from Chicago where DNC delegates from across the country will be tasked with nominating the Democratic party’s presidential candidate.

All times are Eastern Standard Time. Programming subject to updates and changes.

Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22

CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt begins at 5aET live from inside Chicago’s United Center.

begins at 5aET live from inside Chicago’s United Center. CNN News Central will start at 7aET with Sara Sidner and John Berman in Chicago and Kate Bolduan in studio.

and in Chicago and in studio. CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta from 10a-12pET live in Chicago, joined by Abby Phillip at 11aET from the DNC.

from 10a-12pET live in Chicago, joined by at 11aET from the DNC. Inside Politics with Dana Bash begins at 12pET from the site of the convention.

begins at 12pET from the site of the convention. CNN News Central starts at 1pET with Brianna Keilar on the ground in Illinois and Boris Sanchez in studio.

on the ground in Illinois and in studio. The Lead: CNN Democratic National Convention with Jake Tapper from 4-5pET inside the United Center, joined by CNN’s Erin Burnett , Audie Cornish and Manu Raju.

from 4-5pET inside the United Center, joined by CNN’s , and The Situation Room: CNN Democratic National Convention and Erin Burnett OutFront: CNN Democratic National Convention with Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett in Chicago will air from 5-8pET. Chris Wallace, Kasie Hunt, David Chalian, Jamie Gangel , and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join coverage.

and in Chicago will air from 5-8pET. , and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join coverage. CNN Democratic National Convention special live coverage continues from 8pET-12aET with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper inside the United Center capturing each night’s events. Abby Phillip and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper’s panel, and Dana Bash and John King will join Tapper’s panel in the arena.

and inside the United Center capturing each night’s events. and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper’s panel, and and will join Tapper’s panel in the arena. Laura Coates will then continue CNN Democratic National Convention special live coverage from 12-2aET, joined by CNN’s Mark Preston and a panel of leading political voices, as well as Harry Enten reporting live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill.

CNN Democratic National Convention programming will include CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, John Berman and Sara Sidner reporting live from the convention floor as events unfold, speaking with delegates and key Democratic influencers. Chief national correspondent and anchor John King on the ground helping voters sort through all the political the data at CNN’s Magic Wall. Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny will be reporting live from inside the United Center, providing important context to how the convention process works and detailing the high-profile speakers and key Democrats that will appear in front of the convention’s crowd.

Senior White House correspondent MJ Lee will be live from the convention site as well, bringing key insights from both the White House and the Harris campaign, along with CNN’s Eva McKend and Kevin Liptak. CNN’s Phil Mattingly and Kristen Holmes will report the latest on the Trump campaign and reporter Daniel Dale will provide fact-checking throughout coverage. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, Shimon Prokupecz, Whitney Wild and Ryan Young will be covering events and demonstrations happening around Chicago in the midst of the DNC. Additionally, on Thursday, national correspondent Gary Tuchman will have a focus group from the key state of Pennsylvania to react to the events of the week.

CNN EN ESPAÑOL, CNNI and CNN MAX

Audiences can follow CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage at CNN.com/DNC, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, CNN International, CNN en Español and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

CNN en Español will kick off coverage on Sunday, August 18 with correspondents offering updates throughout network programming and on CNNEspanol.com. Starting Monday, senior political anchor Juan Carlos López will broadcast Directo USA live to audiences from Chicago all week. CNN en Español will offer special programming with full coverage of the convention on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 9pET until 12aET.

CNN Democratic National Convention special coverage will simulcast around the world on CNN International Sunday, August 18 from 7pET until 12aET, and Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 from 4pET until 2aET.