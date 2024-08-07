CNN Launches New CNN Originals FAST Channel

NEW YORK – (August 7, 2024) – Building on CNN’s two strong free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in the United States and internationally, today CNN launched CNN Originals, a new FAST channel that offers a fresh way for audiences to explore and enjoy acclaimed long-form content from the Emmy® and Peabody® award-winning CNN Originals Series library.

Titles available at launch include Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Diana, Lincoln: Divided We Stand, Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History, This is Life with Lisa Ling, The Wonder List with Bill Weir, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and many more.

“We’re very happy to expand CNN’s FAST portfolio with the new compelling offering of a CNN Originals channel, bringing some of the very best, award-winning long-form content in the business to audiences in this format,” said Phil Nelson, EVP of CNN International Commercial. “This new channel adds to CNN’s current FAST offerings of CNN Headlines in the US and CNN Fast around the world, with additional channels planned to launch in the months ahead.

CNN Originals FAST channel is available today in the US on Amazon Freevee, as well as on Fire TV and Prime Video, and on Plex with additional platforms to come in the days ahead. These platforms can be found on web, connected TV devices, and mobile apps.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com