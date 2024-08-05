CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan Returns with “Misinfonation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 8PM ET/PT

PROMO: https://youtu.be/icQRekS_6lk

NEW YORK, NY – (August 5, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a new chapter in Donie O’Sullivan’s investigation into the pervasive surge of misinformation targeting American elections. “MisinfoNation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots” with CNN Senior Correspondent Donie O’Sullivan premieres Sunday, August 11 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In the months leading up to the Republican National Convention, O’Sullivan crosses the country to see how plans to cause chaos and subvert November’s presidential election are already well underway. He digs deep into how chaos agents like Steve Bannon and other influencers are utilizing a massive network of alternative media and social organizing to undermine American democracy.

“The conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that led to the storming of the US Capitol took most Americans by surprise, but these viral lies have not gone away and neither have the people who are promoting them,” said O’Sullivan. “Conspiracy theories about America’s elections are being seen everyday by millions of Americans. It is undermining faith in the democratic process and could cause all kinds of confusion and chaos in November.” O’Sullivan added “MisinfoNation 2 lays bare a world of election misinformation and the people who are empowering and promoting it.”

In “MisinfoNation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots,” O’Sullivan speaks with salesman and renowned election denier Mike Lindell at his factory in Minnesota churning out both pillows and conspiracy theories. He speaks with MAGA influencers – many of them funded by Lindell and his ubiquitous advertisements – from the border at Southern California to the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

