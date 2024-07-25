CNN Worldwide Nominated for 43 News and Documentary Emmy® Awards

NEW YORK – (July 27, 2023) – CNN Worldwide celebrates 43 nominations in the 45th Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Award competition. The nominations were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Once again, CNN Worldwide dominated the competition, receiving the most nominations for any news organization. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming, interviews and special events along with CNN Digital, CNN Heroes, CNN Investigates, and CNN Originals.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater on September 25th and September 26th in New York City.

The 2024 CNN Worldwide News & Documentary Emmy® nominations include:

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

Anderson Cooper 360

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST

Jeremy Diamond

Nada Bashir

OUTSTANDING BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

CNN Worldwide: The Israel-Hamas War Breaking News Coverage

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

Clarissa Ward: The Israel-Hamas War Continuing Coverage

David Culver Covers the Migrant Crisis

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

“Terror in Israel” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper & Anderson Cooper 360

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

“What Happened to San Francisco?” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

“Clarissa Ward Reports from Rafah Field Hospital in Gaza,” CNN Worldwide

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

CNN Investigates: The Coast Guard’s Secret

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

Nima Elbagir: The War in Sudan Continuing Coverage

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

“A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out”

“Navalny and the Cost of Standing Up to Putin,” Erin Burnett OutFront

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL

“The Will to Win: Ukraine at War” with Clarissa Ward, CNN Special Report

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

“America Addicted: The Fentanyl Crisis,” Anderson Cooper 360

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW: LONG FORM

“Christiane Amanpour Interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Amanpour

“Christiane Amanpour Interviews Siamak Namazi from Inside Iran’s Evin Prison,” Amanpour

“Christiane Amanpour Interviews Queen Raina Al Abdullah,” Amanpour

“Jake Tapper One-On-One with Cassidy Hutchinson,” The Lead with Jake Tapper

OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW

“Fareed Zakaria Interviews Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi,” Fareed Zakaria GPS

“Wolf Blitzer Interviews Gali Idan in Israel,” The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY OR ENVIRONMENTAL COVERAGE

Donie O’Sullivan: Science and Technology Continuing Coverage

OUTSTANDING CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENT AND WEATHER COVERAGE

“How to Unscrew a Planet” with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE

“Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” with Abby Phillip, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

“Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? (CNN Original Series)

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films)

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

Chowchilla (CNN Films)

OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS

“Clarissa Ward Reports from Rafah Field Hospital in Gaza,” CNN Worldwide

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: NEWS

“’You Deny, Deny, Deny, Until It Becomes Untenable’: A Sniper’s Struggle with PTSD,” CNN Digital

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: NEWS

CNN News Central

OUTSTANDING SOUND: NEWS

“The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America” with Nick Paton Walsh, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: NEWS

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN: NEWS

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

Chowchilla (CNN Films)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE: NEWS

CNN’s The Fourth in America

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? (CNN Marketing)

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contact

Jordan.Overstreet@CNN.com