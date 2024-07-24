“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” Returns with In-Depth Reports on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden from CNN’s Abby Phillip and Pamela Brown

EPISODES PREMIERE SUNDAY, JULY 28 AT 8PM & 9PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (July 24, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with two hourlong deep dives into the shocking recent events that have redefined the political landscape for the Democratic party in the United States. “Kamala Harris: Making History” and “Joe Biden Passes the Torch” premiere on Sunday, July 28 at 8pm and 9pm ET/PT respectively.

As Vice President Harris kicks off her presidential campaign, “Kamala Harris: Making History” reintroduces the presumptive Democratic nominee to a nation gearing up for one of the most consequential elections in US history. From her upbringing as the daughter of immigrants in Berkeley, California to becoming the first woman to hold the office of vice president, CNN Anchor Abby Phillip traces Harris’s personal and professional journey defined by breaking boundaries and disrupting the political status quo.

In “Joe Biden Passes the Torch,” CNN Anchor and Chief Investigative Correspondent Pamela Brown scrutinizes the shocking turn of events that led to President Biden ending his reelection bid. The episode examines Biden’s four years in office, initially intended to be a transitional leadership, and how whispered concerns about Biden’s age culminated in a crescendo of calls for him to resign his campaign after the CNN presidential debate in June.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, July 28. “Kamala Harris: Making History” and “Joe Biden Passes the Torch” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, July 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of Talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

Abby Phillip Press Contact

Danielle.Desser@cnn.com

Pamela Brown Press Contact

Anna.jager@cnn.com

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@cnn.com