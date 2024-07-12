CNN TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

Analysis available across CNN platforms from the network’s anchors, correspondents, reporters and experts who will provide live updates and unique political reporting

Audiences can follow the network’s extensive RNC coverage on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, CNN.com and on CNN apps.

Milwaukee, WI – (July 12, 2024) – CNN will provide comprehensive coverage across platforms of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) with expansive digital offerings and on-air programming live throughout the week from Milwaukee, Wisconsin inside the Fiserv Forum, the site of the 2024 RNC, and the CNN-POLITICO Grill.

On-air coverage begins on Sunday, July 14, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper hosting State of the Union at 9aET from inside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, followed by special editions of Erin Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live. Full on-air schedule details for the rest of the week can be found below.

CNN will offer robust debate coverage across digital platforms, with rolling live story coverage, instant analysis around major storylines and vertical video capturing key moments, analysis, and feeds from reporters on the ground. Starting on the first day of the convention, audiences can follow up-to-the-minute coverage of the Republican National Convention at CNN.com/RNC.

The CNN-POLITICO Grill, announced in February, will debut at the RNC in Milwaukee with high-level and exclusive events featuring a full dining and entertainment experience for invited guests. CNN programming will air live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill to provide audiences an experience unique to CNN viewers, with coverage of the conventions from the best political and policy journalists in the business. This partnership brings together two of the top global brands reporting on politics today under one roof at a prime location amidst the action in Milwaukee.

DAILY CNN PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE FOR JULY 15 – JULY 18

CNN’s nearly 24/7 live on-air programming of the Republican National Convention will feature high-level political analysis and up-to-the-minute reporting live from Milwaukee where RNC delegates from across the country will be tasked with nominating the Republican party’s presidential candidate.

All times are Eastern Standard Time. Programming subject to updates and changes.

Monday, July 15

CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt begins at 5aET live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill.

with begins at 5aET live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill. CNN News Central will start at 7aET with Sara Sidner and John Berman in studio and Kate Bolduan in Milwaukee.

will start at 7aET with and in studio and in Milwaukee. CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta in studio from 10a-12pET along with Manu Raju at 10aET and Abby Phillip at 11aET live in Milwaukee.

with in studio from 10a-12pET along with at 10aET and at 11aET live in Milwaukee. Inside Politics with Dana Bash begins at 12pET from the site of the convention.

begins at 12pET from the site of the convention. CNN News Central starts at 1pET with Brianna Keilar in-studio and Boris Sanchez on the ground in Wisconsin. Sanchez will also be reporting from the RNC stage where high-profile speakers and key GOP members will appear in front of the convention’s crowd throughout CNN’s special live programming.

starts at 1pET with in-studio and on the ground in Wisconsin. Sanchez will also be reporting from the RNC stage where high-profile speakers and key GOP members will appear in front of the convention’s crowd throughout CNN’s special live programming. Beginning at 2pET, CNN’s special live coverage CNN Republican National Convention kicks off with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper for coverage of the roll call, where former President Donald J. Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate.

kicks off with and for coverage of the roll call, where former President Donald J. Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate. Coverage continues at 5:30pET with Erin Burnett and Wolf Blitzer following the latest developments live from Milwaukee. Audie Cornish , Manu Raju , David Chalian , and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join Burnett’s expert panel.

and following the latest developments live from Milwaukee. , , , and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join Burnett’s expert panel. As evening convention programming continues, Tapper and Cooper will return at 8pET to lead ongoing live special coverage. John King, Abby Phillip, Kasie Hunt, Kaitlan Collins and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper to provide insights on the news from the night’s events, and Dana Bash and Chris Wallace will provide analysis on Tapper’s panel.

and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper to provide insights on the news from the night’s events, and and will provide analysis on Tapper’s panel. Laura Coates will then continue coverage from the CNN-POLITICO Grill for Laura Coates Live from 12-2aET and will be joined by CNN’s Mark Preston and Harry Enten.

Tuesday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18

CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt from 5-7aET live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill.

with from 5-7aET live from the CNN-POLITICO Grill. CNN News Central with Sara Sidner and John Berman in studio and Kate Bolduan live in Milwaukee live from 7-10aET.

with and in studio and live in Milwaukee live from 7-10aET. CNN Newsroom with Jim Acost a in studio from 10a-12pET along with Manu Raju at 10aET and Abby Phillip at 11aET live in Milwaukee.

with a in studio from 10a-12pET along with at 10aET and at 11aET live in Milwaukee. Inside Politics with Dana Bash from 12pET live inside the Fiserv Forum.

from 12pET live inside the Fiserv Forum. CNN News Central with Brianna Keilar in studio and Boris Sanchez in Milwaukee from 1-4pET.

with in studio and in Milwaukee from 1-4pET. The Lead: CNN Republican National Convention with Jake Tapper from 4-5pET inside the Fiserv Forum.

with from 4-5pET inside the Fiserv Forum. The Situation Room: CNN Republican National Convention and Erin Burnett OutFront: CNN Republican National Convention with Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett will air from 5-8pET. Audie Cornish, Manu Raju, David Chalian and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join Burnett’s panel.

and with and will air from 5-8pET. and CNN’s top-tier political commentators will join Burnett’s panel. CNN Republican National Convention special live coverage continues from 8pET-12aET with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper inside the Fiserv Forum capturing each night’s events. John King, Abby Phillip, Kasie Hunt, Kaitlan Collins and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper’s panel and Dana Bash and Chris Wallace will join Tapper’s panel in the hall.

special live coverage continues from 8pET-12aET with and inside the Fiserv Forum capturing each night’s events. and CNN’s expert analysts and commentators will join Cooper’s panel and and will join Tapper’s panel in the hall. Laura Coates will then continue coverage from the CNN-POLITICO Grill for Laura Coates Live from 12-2aET and will be joined by CNN’s Mark Preston and Harry Enten.

CNN Republican National Convention programming will also feature CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly reporting live from the convention floor throughout the week as events unfold, speaking with delegates and key GOP influencers. John King will be on the ground helping voters sort through the data at CNN’s Magic Wall. Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny will be reporting live from the Fiserv Forum, as well as providing important context to how the convention process works. CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Steve Contorno, and Alayna Treene will be reporting the latest on the Trump campaign throughout the week and reporter Daniel Dale will provide fact-checking throughout coverage. Senior White House correspondents MJ Lee and Kayla Tausche will have the latest developments from the Biden campaign. Additionally, on Thursday, national correspondent Gary Tuchman will have a focus group from a key voting state to react to the events of the week.

CNN EN ESPAÑOL, CNNI and CNN MAX

Audiences can follow CNN’s Republican National Convention coverage at CNN.com/RNC, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, CNN International, CNN en Español and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

CNN en Español’s senior political anchor Juan Carlos López will broadcast live throughout the week for Directo USA from 5pET and 7pET. He will be joined by correspondents Ione Molinares, Gustavo Valdés and Gonzalo Alvarado who will contribute reporting from the Republican National Convention. CNN en Español will also offer special programming VOTO LATINO starting at 9pEST on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 with guest analysts Rocio Velez, María Cardona and Octavio Pescador.