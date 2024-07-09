Joan Biskupic named Chief Supreme Court Analyst for CNN

CNN announced today that Joan Biskupic has been named Chief Supreme Court Analyst for the network, based in Washington, DC.

As a preeminent Supreme Court biographer and analyst, Biskupic’s expertise has been an integral part of CNN’s coverage of the judiciary. She provides analysis of historic decisions and groundbreaking reports on how those decisions developed behind the scenes. She has covered the Supreme Court for more than twenty-five years, becoming a leading voice on the high court through her deep reporting on Chief Justice John Roberts and other individual justices and her exploration of the impact of the court’s rulings on American life. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism in 2015 for her reporting on elite Supreme Court lawyers.

Biskupic has written several books on the judiciary, including the recently published Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and its Historic Consequences. She is also the author of a biography of Chief Justice Roberts (The Chief, 2019). Her previous books include Sandra Day O’Connor (2005), American Original: The Life and Constitution of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia (2009) and Breaking In: The Rise of Sonia Sotomayor and the Politics of Justice (2014).

Biskupic joined CNN in 2017 as a full-time legal analyst. She was previously an editor-in-charge for Legal Affairs at Reuters and, earlier, Supreme Court correspondent for the Washington Post and USA Today. Biskupic is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center. She was a visiting professor at the University of California, Irvine, law school from 2016-2017.