CNN RANKS AS TOP 5 NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE TV IN JUNE AND Q2 2024

HISTORIC DEBATE NIGHT MARKS CNN’S BEST PROGRAM IN HISTORY

#1 DIGITAL NEWS OUTLET IN THE US AND GLOBALLY

NEW YORK— (July 2, 2024) —CNN delivered a strong performance across linear, digital and streaming platforms in June and Q2 bookended by a historic presidential debate on June 27 in Atlanta, GA that marked CNN’s best program in its 44-year history. Additionally, CNN’s digital platforms continued to attract more unique users than any other digital news destination, ranking #1 in both domestic and global digital news outlets.

For the month of June and the second quarter of 2024, CNN continued to be a top destination for cable viewers, ranking in the top five of all of cable among P2+ for the 13th consecutive month and 8th consecutive quarter. CNN also ranked in the top 10 in all of cable in both M-F and M-Su Prime among P2+ for June and Q2. Among P25-54, CNN ranked as a top 10 network in all of cable in Total Day for both the month and quarter and in M-F/M-Su Prime in June.

In Q2 2024, CNN ranked #2 in cable news in Total Day with 86k among P25-54, the 41st straight quarter CNN has won or tied with MSNBC. In daytime programming, CNN surpassed MSNBC by +17% (108k vs. 92k) for the 47th consecutive quarter.

In June 2024, CNN ranked ahead of MSNBC among P25-54 across most major dayparts, including Total Day (88k vs. 81k), M-F Prime (200k vs. 155k), M-Su Prime (160k vs. 121k), and Daytime (96k vs. 81k). This marked CNN’s best M-F Prime monthly delivery among both P25-54 and P2+ since the 2022 Midterm Elections (Nov-22). Further, CNN was up +17% in M-F Prime vs. June 2023 among P2+ (832k vs. 714k) and +38% among P25-54 (200k vs. 145k). In Daytime, this was the 124th consecutive month CNN beat MSNBC among P25-54.

CNN also reached the most viewers in cable news in June among both P2+ and P25-54 (P2+: CNN: 56.4m, Fox News: 49.0m, MSNBC: 40.2m; P25-54: CNN: 16.9m, Fox News: 12.5m, MSNBC: 10.3m). CNN also reached the most viewers in 2Q24 among both demos (P2+: CNN: 47.2m, Fox News: 43.3m, MSNBC: 34.7m; P25-54: CNN: 13.1m, Fox News: 10.6m, MSNBC: 8.6m).

CNN saw its best program in CNN history with the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27. The Debate was also the most watched non-sports program of the year on television so far among both P2+ and P25-54 on television. A combined 52.65 million total viewers watched the CNN Presidential Debate on television (data now includes DVR time-shifted viewing thru Live+3). Among adults 25-54, 14.26 million tuned in. Additionally, there were more than 30 million live starts of the debate on CNN’s digital platforms and on YouTube, and this was the biggest day for CNN on MAX – nearly doubling the previous record.

Across CNN’s digital platforms, CNN saw the most unique visitors in both the United States and globally in news online, according to the latest Comscore metrics for the month and quarter. According to Comscore, CNN reached 107 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in May, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 The New York Times is 15 million unique users for May. Globally, CNN also was the #1 digital news outlet in April with 138 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 1 million. May domestic data and April global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

CNN continued to have the youngest audience among cable news networks with a Total Day median age of 67 years, -3 years younger than Fox News and MSNBC (70).

