CNN Original Series “How It Really Happened” Returns with Two-Hour Special on Atlanta Olympic Bombings

Promo: https://youtu.be/X3NajfI5WLw

NEW YORK, NY – (July 2, 2024) – CNN Original Series will debut a two-hour special from the long running HLN Original Series How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin. The two-hour report “The Atlanta Olympic Bombing” premieres on Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/PT.

In the summer of 1996, all eyes were on Atlanta, Georgia for the centennial Olympics. On July 27 at a celebration in Centennial Park, a security guard noticed a suspicious backpack under a bench. Security and law enforcement moved quickly to evacuate the massive crowd, but time was not on their side – two people were killed, and more than 100 others injured. Several more bombings in the next eighteen months led investigators to suspect a serial bomber was stalking Atlanta.

This special episode of How It Really Happened features interviews with former special agents and journalists who were on scene at the time of the Centennial Park bombing and investigated the case. It also features interviews with friends and the attorney of falsely accused suspect Richard Jewell.

Nancy Duffy, senior vice president, program development at CNN, is the executive producer of How It Really Happened.

How it Really Happened will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday, July 21. The series will also be available on demand beginning Monday, July 22 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of How it Really Happened are available to stream on demand now on Max.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Press Contacts:

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com