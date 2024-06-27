CNN Announces Special Live Coverage for the CNN Presidential Debate

Atlanta – (June 27, 2024) – CNN will host the first general presidential election debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump live from the crucial state of Georgia on Thursday, June 27 at 9pET. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will co-moderate the event.

Special live coverage of Debate Night in America will kick off on CNN at 7pET, hosted by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett live from the battleground state.

Cooper will be joined on the ground by CNN journalists John King and Abby Phillip, and experts David Axelrod, David Urban, Van Jones, Kate Bedingfield, Scott Jennings, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. CNN anchors Audie Cornish, Chris Wallace, Kaitlan Collins, and Kasie Hunt will join Burnett live from the debate spin room to offer a breakdown of what’s to come. Meanwhile, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny will provide additional context for the pivotal night from the spin room. Plus, CNN correspondents MJ Lee, covering Biden, and Kristen Holmes, covering Trump, will offer insight into the candidates and their campaigns.

Additionally, CNN’s Kate Bolduan will give viewers an exclusive tour of the debate hall prior to the historic showdown.

Immediately following the debate, special live coverage from Georgia will continue with Cooper and his panelists ready to analyze the news from the pivotal night. Burnett will also host her panel, dissecting the news and performances from the debate. Anchor Laura Coates will share reaction from a Michigan focus group, and CNN Political Director David Chalian will present the post-debate poll and assess the response from voters. CNN’s Daniel Dale will also provide a live fact-check of claims made by both candidates.

The CNN Presidential Debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and stream without a cable login on CNN.com. CNN will make the debate available for simulcast on additional broadcast and cable news networks in the United States.