CNN Appoints Jeremy Diamond as Jerusalem Correspondent

CNN today announced the appointment of Jeremy Diamond as an international correspondent based in the network’s Jerusalem bureau.

Since the first days of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Diamond has reported extensively from Israel, Gaza and the West Bank for CNN. He has extensively covered the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attack, the Israeli military’s assault on Gaza and the impact on civilians.

Diamond previously served as a White House correspondent for CNN in Washington, D.C., where he covered both the Biden and Trump administrations.

After joining CNN in 2014 as a reporter for CNNPolitics, Diamond reported on Trump’s rise, traveling across the country as an embedded reporter with his campaign from its inception in 2015 through Election Day in 2016.

Diamond graduated Cum Laude from The George Washington University with a degree in international affairs.

He is fluent in French and conversational in Spanish and Hebrew.