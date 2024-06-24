CNN’s Boris Sanchez Reports In “Deep Dive: The Shark Wars” For The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (June 24, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a descent into the heightening conflict between an ancient predator and their modern-day competition for prey. “Deep Dive: The Shark Wars” with CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez premieres Sunday, June 30 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

Humans kill 100 million sharks worldwide each year, and one third of shark species are threatened with extinction. Despite warnings that sharks are endangered globally, some fishermen say the shark population in the US is out of control, and the rate at which sharks are feasting on their catch is crippling the fishing industry. But some scientists disagree, arguing that depredation may be due to overfishing, and depleting prey sources. Sanchez speaks with parties on both sides of the issue, bringing their concerns to government regulators, and even free dives with the sharks himself.

“Despite their deadly reputation, sharks are sophisticated and intelligent creatures that merit recognition as critical partners in maintaining a healthy ocean,” said Sanchez. “Our story aims to dismantle horror-movie tropes while highlighting the very real challenges fishermen face. The relationship between humans and apex predators is central to developing a sustainable future.”

Sanchez travels from Nova Scotia to The Bahamas to speak with marine biologists studying shark populations and dives with them to see these magnificent creatures firsthand on the ocean floor. Off the coast of Florida, he speaks with anglers organizing controversial shark hunting tournaments and notorious shark hunter Mark “The Shark” Quartiano.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, June 30. “Deep Dive: The Shark Wars” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, July 1 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

About CNN Originals

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Press Contacts

The Whole Story Press Contacts

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

Boris Sanchez Press Contact

Anna.Jager@cnn.com

Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@cnn.com