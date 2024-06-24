CNN International to bring special multi-platform coverage of the 2024 UK election

CNN International will air special coverage of the United Kingdom’s general election, starting at 9:55pm BST on Thursday July 4 just as polls are about to close.

Richard Quest and Isa Soares will lead the network’s special on-air coverage from CNN’s London studio, providing insights and analysis of the key races and voting trends as the night unfolds.

Joining them in studio will be Anna Stewart, who will track the numbers as votes are counted using an interactive 3D visualization, giving viewers a dynamic display of real-time data for each constituency.

Salma Abdelaziz and Clare Sebastian will report throughout the night from various locations across London.

As results come in during the early hours of Friday July 5, Max Foster will continue anchoring CNN’s special coverage from outside the Houses of Parliament, with Nic Robertson reporting live from Downing Street.

In addition, CNN Digital will provide real-time results on the CNN.com homepage as well as a live blog giving users access to the news, analysis and reaction to election night results.