CNN’s “The Fourth In America” Special Returns with All-Star Musical Lineup

Featuring Performances from Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers, Keith Urban and more

Hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner on July 4 with Coverage Beginning at 7pm ET on CNN

NEW YORK – (June 18, 2024) – CNN’s “The Fourth in America”, a must-see musical experience featuring star-studded performances and live firework shows from across the country, will celebrate the 248th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET. The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell and CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” will feature musical performances from Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers, Keith Urban, Ashanti, REO Speedwagon, Chris Young, Yellowcard, Ben Platt, Boys Like Girls, and En Vogue. The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will air live from cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Niagara Falls, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, Seward, Alaska and Washington DC. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten will provide on-the-ground reporting from celebrations in Washington DC and New York City, respectively.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” is honored to have the continued support of partners Summerfest, BottleRock Napa Valley and Social House Entertainment for several years running.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. The show will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Thursday, July 4.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Press Contacts:

Jordan Overstreet

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

Sophie Tran

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com