CNN’s Kristin Fisher Reports In “The James Webb Telescope: Are We Alone?” For The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JUNE 16 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (June 10, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an inside look at the most powerful telescope ever built and the discoveries it has unlocked. “The James Webb Telescope: Are We Alone?” with CNN Space and Defense Correspondent Kristin Fisher premieres Sunday, June 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

It took the efforts and cooperation of more than 10,000 individuals, three space agencies, many countries, and ten billion dollars to build the James Webb Space Telescope. Two years after its launch, the Webb Telescope is acting as a time machine shedding light on deep space and dark matter that may even allow us to rewrite the first chapters of the history of the universe.

“Webb is one of the most incredible things ever built by humans. But it’s only as good as the scientists that get to use it,” said Fisher. “It’s up to them to come up with the questions that the telescope will then try to answer, and these are questions that cut to the core of why we’re all here and what it all means.”

While the Webb facility is open to the public and anyone can submit a proposal to be granted observation time with the telescope, Fisher speaks with some of the lucky astronomers who were first approved by mission control to further their research, some who were granted mere minutes. Fisher also sits down with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, who speaks on the telescope’s potential to answer two of science’s most intriguing questions – where do we come from, and are we alone?

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, June 16. “The James Webb Telescope: Are We Alone?” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, June 17 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

