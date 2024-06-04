CNN to air Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy on Wednesday, June 19 at 10pET/PT

CNN to air Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy, featuring legendary musical performances and conversations with trailblazers, hosted by Victor Blackwell, airing Wednesday, June 19 at 10pET/PT.

CNN- (June 4, 2024) – CNN will proudly air Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy, its third annual, star-studded night, filled with celebrating freedom, advancement, and the trailblazers who led the way, through musical performances and conversations, airing Wednesday, June 19 at 10pET/PT and simulcast on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Victor Blackwell, CNN correspondent, anchor, and host of First of All with Victor Blackwell, will take the audience through an immersive evening commemorating the 159th anniversary of Juneteenth, the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States, during the hour-long special. The national holiday, which was first federally recognized in the United States in 2021, is widely celebrated among African-American communities and others across the country.

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy will feature musical performances and conversations with, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and Smokey Robinson about freedom, progress and recognizing the people that paved the way. And ‘the Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ Ms. Opal Lee, shares with Blackwell how society got here and her hopes for the holiday.

Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and Legacy will air live worldwide on all CNN platforms and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Wednesday, June 19 at 10pET/PT and available on VOD until Wednesday, June 26. Max subscribers can also watch the live broadcast at 10pET/PT.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streamingand online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

Press Contact:

Malika.Budd@cnn.com