CNN RANKS AS A TOP 5 MOST WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE TV IN MAY

#1 U.S. AND GLOBAL DIGITAL NEWS PLATFORM

DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR IN P2+ TOTAL DAY

YOUNGEST CABLE NEWS NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY – (May 29, 2024) – CNN continues to distinguish itself as the most reliable global news provider, as a top five cable network in May in the US among P2+ for 12 consecutive months, the #1 digital news outlet in the US and globally in monthly unique users for eight years running, and with the live, 24/7 news streaming offering in CNN Max. In May, among adults 25-54, CNN ranked in the Top 10 among all cable networks in Total Day.

In May, CNN’s total day audience was up +12% over May 2023 and +3% in M-Su Prime among P2+. CNN’s new primetime shows at 9p (The Source with Kaitlan Collins), 10p (NewsNight with Abby Phillip), and 11p (Laura Coates Live) all grew year-over-year among P25-54 as well. Further, all of CNN’s 7p-12a prime line-up registered double-digit year-over-year growth among P2+. Overall, in M-F prime, CNN was a top 10 cable network among P2+ (#8).

May was also marked by distinctive CNN reporting beyond U.S. politics including exclusive surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs, an exclusive interview with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, and breaking coverage of the Iranian President helicopter crash, reaching the most viewers in cable news for the third consecutive month (P2+: CNN: 39.1m, Fox News: 38.1m, MSNBC: 30.2m).

CNN’s comprehensive live coverage of Donald Trump’s hush money trial also drew strong viewership, helping to grow CNN’s daytime levels in May by +44% among P2+ vs. May 2023 (721k vs. 502k), the most growth in cable news (Fox News up +24%, MSNBC +35%). Among P25-54, CNN was up +16% year-over-year in daytime (115k vs. 99k). Across all of cable, CNN ranked as a top 3 network in daytime among both P2+ (ahead of ESPN) and P25-54, beating MSNBC in the demo for the 123rd consecutive month. Overall, CNN posted its strongest daytime levels among P2+ since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in October 2023.

The CNN Original Series How It Really Happened (Season 8, Sun, 4/28 9p-11p, 5/5-5/19, 9p-10p) ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 96k, ahead of Fox News by +28% (75k) and more than three times MSNBC (31k). It delivered 581k among P2+, +54% ahead of MSNBC (376k).

Across CNN’s digital platforms, CNN once again saw the most unique visitors in both the United States and globally in news online, according to the latest Comscore metrics. According to Comscore, CNN reached 107.5 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in April, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 CBS News is 589 thousand unique users for April. Globally, CNN also was the #1 digital news outlet in March with 149 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 3.3 million. April domestic data and March global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

CNN maintains the youngest audience in cable in May with a median age of 67 years, 4 years younger than MSNBC (71) and 3 years younger than Fox News (70).

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. May 2024 (4/29/24-5/26/24). Based on most current Live+7 data streams, including OOH. Reach: Monthly Average, 75% Unification, 1-Minute Qualifier. Adult Swim and Nick-at-Nite Excluded from Total Day All of Cable Rank Due to Only Airing in Prime Hours. CNN 7p-12a Prime Line-Up Claims Based on Regular Programming and Excludes Events.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, April 2024, U.S. Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, March 2024, Global. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

###

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals through television, streaming and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, features CNN Max, a 24/7 streaming news offering available to subscribers alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. CNN’s award-winning portfolio includes non-scripted programming from CNN Original Series and CNN Films for broadcast, streaming and distribution across multiple platforms. CNN programming can be found on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español channels, via CNN Max and the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ and via pay TV subscription on CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.