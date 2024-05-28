CNN’s Jake Tapper Reports in “D-Day: Why We Still Fight for Democracy” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, JUNE 2 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (May 28, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day with an incisive analysis of how the fight for democracy continues across the world today featuring insight from World War II veterans. “D-Day: Why We Still Fight for Democracy” with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper premieres Sunday, June 2 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

80 years after the Allied invasion of Normandy laid the foundation for the defeat of Germany in World War II, Tapper reflects on the sacrifices made to save democracy then, and how democratic governance is now diminishing across the globe. This year more than half of the world’s population will vote in elections as democratic ideals and norms in the United States and many countries are being undermined.

“As we face the disturbing reality that democracy has been diminishing across the globe for 17 straight years, it’s important to remember a time when the largest amphibious invasion in history was executed to above all advance the fight for democracy,” said Tapper. “In the midst of a worldwide erosion of democratic institutions, I wanted to speak with veterans and military generals who most understand the human cost of protecting democracy.”

“D-Day: Why We Still Fight for Democracy” features interviews with World War II veterans and generals including former US Secretary of Homeland Security General John F. Kelly, former US Secretary of Defense General James N. Mattis and former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, June 2. “D-Day: Why We Still Fight for Democracy” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, June 3 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

