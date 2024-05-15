CNN TO HOST 2024 ELECTION PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ON JUNE 27

Debate To Air Live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and CNN.com

Washington, DC – (May 15, 2024) – CNN will host an election debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump on June 27, 2024 at 9pm ET from the crucial battleground state of Georgia.

The debate will be held in CNN’s Atlanta studios. CNN Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators. To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; a candidate’s name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.

Polls that meet CNN editorial standards and will be considered qualifying polls include those sponsored by: CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, the New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.

The polling window to determine eligibility for the debate opened March 13, 2024, and closes seven days before the date of the debate.

