CNN Orders a Second Season of CNN Original Series United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper

NEW YORK – (May 15, 2024) – CNN announced today at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation that the acclaimed United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper will be picked up for a second season in 2025. The CNN Original Series goes behind the headlines with CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper to investigate some of the most outrageous and iconic controversies of the modern era.

“One thing our culture will never run dry of is scandal, so I am thrilled for the opportunity to dig into even more fascinating stories in season two,” said Tapper. “I was delighted to see audiences respond to these stories of human frailty as much as I have.”

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, United States of Scandal examines what drives someone to break the rules and what happens when they are caught. Featuring his signature wit and Emmy® Award-winning reporting, Tapper decodes the truth from spin in these legendary tales of ego, corruption, and collapse.

United States of Scandal is executive produced by Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC; host Jake Tapper; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN.

The first season of the CNN Original Series United States of Scandal (Sun 9p & 10p, 2/18-3/24) averaged 117k in P25-54, ranking #1 in cable news. The series was +29% ahead of Fox News (90k) and nearly 4x’s MSNBC (30k). Among P2+, the series averaged 678k, +51% ahead of MSNBC (450k).

The first season of United States of Scandal is available to stream on Max.

