CNN Launches American Version of “Have I Got News For You” Under CNN Originals Banner

NEW YORK – (May 15, 2024) – CNN announced today at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation that CNN Originals will launch an American version of the long-running BBC series Have I Got News for You, produced by Hat Trick Productions. The limited series will premiere this fall and air on Saturday nights on CNN.

Have I Got News for You is the long-running comedy panel show which delivers comic observations from the satirical to the surreal through the lens of a news quiz show. An institution in Britain, Hat Trick Productions has been producing Have I Got News for You since 1990 – and this an award-winning comedy series is now invading America! Always relevant and topical, the series serves up a smart, silly, opinionated, and edgy take on the news of the week featuring a rotating collection of comedians, pundits, politicos, and entertainers.

“We have been looking for innovative ways to explore new formats and expand the boundaries of CNN programming,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “The series is the standard bearer of the genre and ripe for its American reincarnation as we revitalize Saturday nights on CNN.”

“To bring Have I Got News for You to such an iconic network as CNN is a great honor and career highlight for us all at Hat Trick,” said executive producer Jimmy Mulville. “I just hope there will be something interesting going on in the Fall for us to talk about!”

Executive Producers for the American version of Have I Got News for You are Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman.

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About Hat Trick Productions

Hat Trick Productions is one of the UK’s leading independent production and distribution companies, co-founded and run by Jimmy Mulville. For over 30 years Hat Trick has been producing critically and commercially successful content for outlets in the US and UK. Hit shows include Whose Line Is It Anyway? (ABC/CW) Episodes (BBC/Showtime) and Derry Girls (Netflix/Channel 4). Have I Got News For You is the UK’s longest-running comedy show, now in its 35th year and winner of every major British television award.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

