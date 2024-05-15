CNN Films and OWN Acquire Dawn Porter’s Luther: Never Too Much

NEW YORK – (May 15, 2024) – CNN announced today at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation that CNN Films, in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, has acquired the documentary feature Luther: Never Too Much. From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (CNN Films John Lewis: Good Trouble), the film follows the iconic artist, Luther Vandross, as he charts his own course, becoming one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time. Produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films, the film will premiere in 2025 on CNN, OWN and Max.

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved.

“I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences,” said director Dawn Porter. “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

“CNN Films has a long history of bringing audiences intimate portraits of their favorite musicians and Dawn has crafted a beautiful tribute to Luther Vandross,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development. “It is an honor to reteam with her along with our partners at OWN to celebrate Luther’s enduring legacy and his iconic songbook.”

CNN Films and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network have acquired television and SVOD rights for the US and Canada.

Directed and executive produced by Dawn Porter, Luther: Never Too Much is produced by Trish D Chetty and Ged Doherty for Raindog Films; Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions; and Leah Smith for Trilogy Films. Executive producers are Colin Firth for Raindog Films; Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction; Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment; and Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for Sony Music Publishing. Phil Thornton also serves as an executive producer. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January to a standing ovation and glowing reviews.

###

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight in partnership with the BBC; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

Press Contacts

CNN Films

Jordan.Overstreet@cnn.com

OWN

Cassie.Bryan@wbd.com

Sony Music Entertainment

Devan.schulte@sonymusic.com