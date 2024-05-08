Meena Duerson named CNN Correspondent

CNN today named Meena Duerson a correspondent. She will be based in New York.

Duerson was previously a correspondent for VICE News, reporting for Vice News Tonight, where she covered a wide range of key issues across the nation from education to housing, health care and climate. Her work, including coverage of the George Floyd protests and investigations into sexual abuse and school surveillance, has garnered 3 Emmy awards and 5 nominations.

She also spent nearly 8 years at NBC’s TODAY show where she held several roles on the digital team, most recently as the Editorial Director, overseeing original enterprise and lifestyle content. Prior to joining TODAY, she was a digital reporter at the New York Daily News and a production associate for ABC News.

Duerson graduated cum laude from New York University with a BA in Comparative Literature.