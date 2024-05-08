CNN appoints Mike Valerio as new Asia-based international correspondent

CNN has announced the appointment of Mike Valerio as an international correspondent to be based in Asia. He will be responsible for reporting on key stories from the Asia-Pacific region for the network’s television and digital platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to CNN International to cover the many important stories from the Asia Pacific region.” said Senior Vice President & Managing Editor APAC, CNN International, Ellana Lee. “Mike’s versatility, his experience in the political sphere, and his strong background in investigative reporting will provide fresh insights to regional events in this dynamic part of the world.”

Most recently, the eight-time Emmy Award-winning journalist was a national correspondent for CNN Newsource, based in Los Angeles.

Before joining CNN, Valerio served as a political and law enforcement reporter for WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. He has extensively covered the White House, election security, and the Department of Justice, focusing on the FBI, ATF, and domestic terror cases.

Valerio earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from The George Washington University.

He will be relocating to Asia this month.