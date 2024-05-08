Award-winning Correspondent Isobel Yeung Joins CNN

CNN today announced the appointment of award-winning journalist Isobel Yeung as an international correspondent based in the network’s London bureau. Known for her long-form investigations and groundbreaking reports from conflict zones all over the world, she will report on major stories for CNN’s television and digital platforms.

Deborah Rayner, CNN’s Senior Vice President of International Newsgathering for TV and Digital, said: “Isobel has a truly exceptional track record of impactful, enterprise reporting and filmmaking. It is extremely rare to find a multi-skilled journalist with such a body of experience and award-winning work across so many countries. Hers is the kind of journalism that has always been at the core of what CNN is about, and we’re thrilled that she is joining our already outstanding team of international correspondents.”

Yeung said: “I’m thrilled to be joining CNN, at a time when impactful journalism has never felt more important. I’m incredibly excited to continue my reporting from around the world, and to reach new audiences — this time with the formidable force that is CNN.”

Yeung comes to CNN from VICE News, where she worked as a senior correspondent and producer, creating content that appeared across VICE platforms as well as HBO, Hulu and Showtime. In her nearly 10 years at VICE, she reported on a wide range of geopolitical, social, cultural and human rights stories from every corner of the globe including Afghanistan, China, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

In the last year, Yeung went undercover in Mexico to infiltrate a network of Chinese gangsters laundering drug proceeds for the cartels; gained access to Iran to cover the women-led uprising a year after Mahsa Amini’s death; and traveled to a Russian summer camp where Ukrainian children had been illegally sent. She has also reported from the occupied West Bank as part of an investigation for the BBC into the conduct of Israel’s security forces.

She has won multiple journalism awards for her work, including 10 Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, a duPont-Columbia Award, a Royal Television Society Television Journalism Award, multiple Overseas Press Club Awards, and the Foreign Press Association’s Journalist of the Year Award.

Born and raised in Salisbury, England, Yeung graduated from the University of Nottingham, studying at both its UK and China campuses.

Yeung starts with CNN immediately.

###