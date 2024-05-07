CNN Original Series Engages in Cold War Thriller “Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game”

PREMIERING SUNDAY, JUNE 2 AT 10PM ET/PT

Promo: https://youtu.be/Kvj7vPTgrx8

NEW YORK, NY – (May 7, 2024) – CNN Original Series Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game tracks the spies operating behind the scenes in the 1980s as the Cold War brings two superpowers to the brink of nuclear war. Produced BBC Studios, the four-part series will premiere on Sunday, June 2 at 10pm ET/PT on CNN. The following episodes will air regularly on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

This razor-sharp series examines the tenuousness of global geopolitics during the Cold War through the lens of two notorious double agents: Oleg Gordievsky and Aldrich Ames. As President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher maneuver on the world stage to try to resolve the Cold War, it is in fact their agents that are pulling the strings. Gordievsky, the top KGB double agent for the British, proves invaluable by giving insight into the Soviet mindset. In the West, Aldrich is the head of the Soviet Desk for the CIA when he decides to turn traitor and work for the KGB. As the spy wars heat up in the shadows, they threaten to destabilize diplomatic efforts. The betrayals deepen, lives are lost, and some spies must embark on a daring escape.

“Secrets & Spies is a prime example of CNN Originals unique way of bringing new perspectives to historical events – made all the more relevant by the current news cycle,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “This series plays like a thriller, unraveling a secret narrative that was entirely unknown as it occurred, and we hope will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game includes rare archival interviews and never-before-heard audio from double agents Gordievsky and Ames, as well as interviews with former CIA, FBI, MI6, MI5, KGB officers and former aides to Prime Minister Thatcher and President Reagan.

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game is executive produced by Lucie Ridout and Abigail Priddle for BBC Studios. Simon Young is the Commissioning Editor for BBC. Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman are executive producers for CNN Original Series.

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, June 2. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, June 3 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

