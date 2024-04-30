Victoria Rubadiri joins CNN International for new Connecting Africa role

CNN International has hired Kenyan journalist and anchor Victoria Rubadiri for a new role on its long-running multiplatform series Connecting Africa and as part of the network’s newsgathering operation in Nairobi.

As the series enters its fifth year on CNN International, Rubadiri will join the team telling the stories of emerging and expanding businesses across Africa and exploring the impacts of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. Alongside the 30-minute monthly show Connecting Africa, which continues to be hosted by CNN anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos, content is available across CNN’s digital and social platforms.

Rubadiri joins CNN from Citizen TV where she was a senior anchor and reporter in the network’s Nairobi headquarters. She also has extensive experience as a radio presenter both in Kenya and the US, where she studied a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Temple University in Philadelphia. In 2020, Rubadiri was awarded the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award for her exceptional talent in telling African stories.

On joining the network Rubadiri said, “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work at CNN and to bring my experience and passion to its global audience. Connecting Africa champions the people, projects and companies revolutionising African business and I’m looking forward to working alongside Eleni and the team to get out on the ground and tell these stories.”

CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee said of Rubadiri’s hiring, “Victoria will be a fantastic addition to Connecting Africa bringing a wealth of expertise and storytelling experience from across the continent. Her appointment speaks to CNN’s commitment to telling African stories from an African perspective and our investment in the Connecting Africa franchise.”

Connecting Africa is part of a continuing partnership between CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).