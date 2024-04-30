Leigh Waldman joins CNN a correspondent for CNN Newsource

Leigh Waldman joins CNN as a correspondent for CNN Newsource, reporting for the network’s more than 1,000 affiliate partners, the network announced today. She will be based in New York.

Before joining CNN, Waldman was an investigative reporter at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas, the #1 station in the market. She led the station’s team coverage during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, earning an Emmy and Texas Broadcast News Award. She helmed enterprise lead stories for the 10pm newscast, and she also created the #1 podcast for the market called Texas Crime Stories, utilizing multiplatform audio and visual podcasts focusing on true crime in Texas.

Previously, Waldman was the weekend morning anchor for WOWT in Omaha, Nebraska, contributing to the station’s coverage of historic snowstorms, Heartland flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as an anchor, reporter and producer for Victoria Television Group in Victoria, Texas.

Waldman graduated with a bachelor’s in journalism from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.