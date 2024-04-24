CNN promotes Gloria Pazmino to Network Correspondent

Gloria Pazmino has been promoted to CNN correspondent based in New York City, the news organization announced today.

Expanding from her role as a correspondent for CNN Newsource and CNN’s more than 1,000 affiliate partners, she has contributed to the network’s reporting on New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the special election in New York’s 3rdcongressional district, the historic election of Governor Kathy Hochul, the deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore and the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan.

Pazmino has covered immigration across the Northeast region with a focus in New York City and the Adams’ administration response to migrant arrivals. She was also on the ground at the U.S. southern border during the expiration of Title 42.

Pazmino has reported from multiple natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian in Florida and she was one of the first national reporters on the ground in Lahaina following the deadly 2023 Hawaii wildfires to broadcast live.

Before joining CNN, Pazmino extensively covered politics in New York for Spectrum News NY1 and POLITICO. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from St. John’s University. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.