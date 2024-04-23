CNN’s John Berman and Sara Sidner Serve Up Coverage of the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner on CNN, CNN International & Max – Bringing Viewers to Washington’s Premiere Gala on Saturday, April 27

CNN’s Laura Coates and Harry Enten Interview Guests LIVE from the Red Carpet, beginning at 7:00pm — All Times Eastern

Watch a Preview

WASHINGTON, DC – (April 23, 2024) – CNN anchors John Berman and Sara Sidner (CNN News Central, weekdays 7am-10am) will host CNN’s live coverage of the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, April 27, on CNN, CNN International, and Max, beginning at 7:00pm. All times Eastern.

Berman and Sidner will host the broadcast from CNN’s bureau in Washington, DC. From the guest arrivals to the after-event recap, CNN’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner event special will include the journalism student scholarships, the post-dinner remarks of U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, and the performance of comedian Colin Jost. Throughout the broadcast, Berman and Sidner will be joined in studio by CNN political commentators S.E. Cupp, Scott Jennings, and Van Jones, CNN contributor Cari Champion, and also Van Lathan, who will add color commentary to the evening.

CNN anchor and chief legal analyst Laura Coates (Laura Coates Live, weekdays at 10pm), and senior political data reporter Harry Enten, will be the red carpet correspondents, interviewing guests as they arrive for the annual celebration. Each year, the White House Correspondents’ Association honors the journalists that report news, and challenge the nation’s top political leaders, as a tribute to America’s freedom of the press.

CNN’s special coverage of the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, beginning Sunday, April 28. It will also be available via on demand beginning Monday, April 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Authentication will be required.

