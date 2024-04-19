“Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance” from CNN FlashDocs Comes to Max on Friday, April 26

Promo: https://youtu.be/P_ONu2VwyZo

NEW YORK, NY – (April 17, 2024) – As Beyoncé recently became the first Black woman to ever top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, a larger conversation about what defines country music has exploded into the zeitgeist. Produced by the CNN FlashDocs unit, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, available to stream in the U.S. on Friday, April 26 on Max, examines this reckoning in the genre, straight from the country music capital of the world.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album COWBOY CARTER, released March 29, arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America. Some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists, while others stick to a much narrower view of a genre that predominately centers around straight, white men. Call Me Country examines the impact of how high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé are challenging the country music status quo, and how Black artists in Nashville have been laying the foundation for this transformation for some time.

Call Me Country features interviews with country musicians including Rhiannon Giddens, banjo player on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” John and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Rissi Palmer, Aaron Vance and Denitia. It also includes analysis from culture and country music experts including Touré, Larisha Paul, Chris Molanphy, Kyle Coroneos, Keith Hill, and Co-Directors of the Black OpryHolly G. and Tanner D.

For CNN FlashDocs, Eric Johnson serves as an Executive Producer, Emily Taguchi serves as Supervising Producer and Ashley Santoro serves as Senior Producer. The unit is led by Katie Hinman, Vice President of Program Development for CNN Worldwide.

###

About Max

Max® is the enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. Max offers a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, live news and soon live sports. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive kids and family offering, live news in CNN Max, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, and ID. On Oct. 5th, Max will add live sports through the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.

About CNN Originals

The CNN Originals group develops, produces and acquires original, long-form unscripted programming for CNN Worldwide. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of Talent, CNN Originals and creative development, oversees the award-winning CNN Originals portfolio that includes the following premium content brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, CNN Presents, and the newly formed CNN Studios, an internal production studio which creates long-form programming for CNN’s global platforms. Since 2012, the team has overseen and executive produced more than 45 multi-part documentary series and 60 feature-length documentary films, earning more than 110 awards and 445 nominations for the cable network, including CNN Films’ first Academy Award® for Navalny, making CNN the only news organization with this distinction. Acclaimed titles include the Peabody Award winning and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown; five time Emmy® nominee, Apollo 11, directed by Todd Douglas Miller; Emmy® nominated Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico; the Emmy® Award-nominated “Decades Series”: The Sixties, The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, The 2000s, and The 2010s, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman; The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke about the lives and careers of actors and humanitarians Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman; Grammy® Award nominee Little Richard: I Am Everything, directed by Lisa Cortés; The Many Lives of Martha Stewart; This is Life with Lisa Ling; Primetime Emmy® and duPont-Columbia Award-winning, RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen; See It Loud: The History of Black Television, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter; the Producers Guild Award and three-time Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; BAFTA nominee and Directors Guild Award winner, Three Identical Strangers, directed by Tim Wardle; and the five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper; and Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. CNN Originals can be seen on CNN, the CNN Original Hub on Max and discovery+, and for pay TV subscription via CNN.com, CNN apps and cable operator platforms.

CNN FlashDocs Press Contact

Sophie.Tran@cnn.com

HBO & Max Programming Press Contact

Ryan.Stetz@wbd.com