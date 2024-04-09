CNN Original Series Explores “How It Really Happened” on Sunday, April 28 at 9pm ET/PT

HOSTED BY JESSE L. MARTIN, SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE REVISITS THE SINKING OF THE TITANIC

PROMO: https://youtu.be/mTG30TK4M1A

NEW YORK, NY – (April 9, 2024) – CNN Original Series will debut a new installment of the long running HLN Original Series How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin. Hosted by Jesse L. Martin, the series launches with a special two-hour episode investigating both the Titanic shipwreck of 1912 and the more recent underwater voyage to its ruins that cost even more human lives in “Titanic” on Sunday, April 28 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. The series will regularly air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Jesse L. Martin is known for his Tony-winning role as Tom Collins in the Broadway run of Rent. He reprised his role in the 2005 feature film adaptation. Martin also starred on NBC’s Law & Order for nine seasons. He just completed his eight-year run on The Flash, where he played detective Joe West, and currently stars in NBC’s The Irrational.

How it Really Happened will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps on Sunday, April 28. The series will also be available on demand beginning Monday, April 29 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of How it Really Happened are available to stream on demand now on Max.

Airdates and episode descriptions for How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin:

“Titanic Part 1: A Clear and Starry Night” | Sunday, April 28 at 9pm ET/PT

“Titanic Part 2: The Last Moments” | Sunday, April 28 at 10pm ET/PT

Diving to Titanic is similar to preparing for space travel – it’s a very hostile environment and less than 50 people have ever done it. Even more than 100 years later, the Titanic is still leading people to their death. Recent advances in science and technology have led to brilliant new discoveries and uncovered move of Titanic’s hidden secrets, and this episode of How It Really Happened examines how the latest Titanic learnings upend our previous thinking about many of the ship’s mysteries and myths. Weaving together the narratives of the shipwreck on April 14, 1912 and a recent underwater Oceangate voyage to the wreck that cost more human lives, this episode features interviews with Titanic historians, wreck analysts, descendants of Titanic passengers, and writer and producer Julian Fellowes (Titanic).

“Anthrax: Terror by Mail” | Sunday, May 5 at 9pm ET/PT

Following the 2001 terror attacks on 9/11 which shook the country to its core came a second wave of threats, potentially even more deadly. Anthrax has been called “the poor man’s nuclear bomb” – it is a spore-forming bacteria that is only a few microns in size and has the capability to kill millions. Both easy to make and easy to weaponize, these biological attacks gripped the nation with fear and launched one of the largest investigations in FBI history. This episode of How It Really Happened features interviews with former National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, former Senate Democratic Majority Leader Tom Daschle, former CDC Director Dr. Julie Gerberding, Dr. Jean Malecki who identified the case in the Anthrax attacks, and US postal workers and members of the media who survived exposure to Anthrax.

“Oscar Pistorius: The Bladerunner” | Sunday, May 12 at 9pm ET/PT

The shocking shooting death of Reeva Steenkamp at the hands of Olympic superstar and convicted murder Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day of 2013 pulled the curtain back on the storybook romance of a celebrated Hollywood couple. It started as a charming love affair between a world-famous athlete and a fashion model and ended with four hollow-point bullets through the bathroom door. This episode of How It Really Happened investigates whether this was a terrible accident, or a callous murder. Did Pistorius shoot Steenkamp mistaking her for a home invader, or did he intentionally shoot to kill? This episode features footage from the court in Pretoria, South Africa during Pistorius’s 2013 murder trial and 2023 parole hearing and original interviews with Steenkamp’s mother, modeling agent and family attorney.

“Gardner Art Heist: Stealing Beauty” | Sunday, May 19 at 9pm ET/PT

Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is known for its vibrant art collection depicting renaissance scenes. But on the night of Saint Patrick’s Day in 1990, robbers swept in, terrorizing the guards and taking 13 pieces of art which have never been recovered and are now worth half a billion dollars. This episode of How It Really Happened includes an interview with the museum security guard on duty who details the events of that night and his experience being held captive by the intruders, with never-before-seen museum security footage. FBI special agents, government officials and local journalists who covered the case provide expert insight into the international undercover operation attempting to recover the missing art and the key players in organized crime who have been suspected of the heist.

