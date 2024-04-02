NEW YORK, NY – (April 2, 2024) – CNN brought in strong audience numbers across television, streaming and digital platforms in March and in Q1 2024, ranking in the top 5 of the most watched networks in all of cable for both time periods, marking the 7th consecutive quarter and 10th consecutive month in the Top 5 for P2+. Among adults 25-54, CNN ranked in the Top 10 among all cable networks for the quarter. Further, CNN reached the most viewers in cable news in Q1 2024 among both P2+ and P25-54 (P2+: CNN: 44.0m, Fox News: 43.4m, MSNBC: 34.9m; P25-54: CNN: 11.6m, Fox News: 10.6m, MSNBC: 8.8m). This strong linear performance is in addition to the growing audience on CNN Max and consistently strong audience engagement across CNN’s digital platforms.

In Q1 2024, CNN ranked #2 in cable news in Total Day with 86k among P25-54, the 40th straight quarter CNN has won or tied with MSNBC. In daytime programming, CNN surpassed MSNBC by +19% (100k vs. 84k) for the 46th consecutive quarter. CNN was also ahead of MSNBC for weekend total day by +46% (67k vs. 46k) and weekend prime by +79% (70k vs. 39k). In M-F Prime (8p-11p), CNN grew +9% year-over-year among P25-54 vs. 1Q 2023 (145k vs. 133k) and +10% among P2+ (673k vs. 610k).

CNN’s new morning programming, CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (5a-7a) saw an increase of +19% (53k vs. 44k) from the prior four weeks. Furthermore, the new addition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on CNN on Saturday nights premiered at #1 in cable news with 74k P25-54, +9% ahead of Fox News (68k) and +28% vs. MSNBC (58k). Among P2+, the airing was CNN’s top telecast of the day with 686k, posting +39% hour-over-hour growth (686k at 8p vs. 494k at 7p) and up +35% vs. the prior 4 Saturday 8p average (507k). The hour was also +12% ahead of MSNBC (615k).

Acclaimed programming from CNN Originals continued to consistently deliver high audience engagement and results across platforms. United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 131k, ahead of Fox News by +42% (92k) and more than four times MSNBC (30k). CNN Original Series Vegas: The Story of Sin City also ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 117k, ahead of Fox News (104k) and MSNBC (39k). In P2+, both series posted strong advantages vs. MSNBC, with Scandal ahead by +75% (787k vs. 450k) and Vegas by +63% (753k vs. 463k).

On Max, CNN Films’ Chowchilla ranked among the top 5 documentaries viewed on Max year-to-date and CNN Original Series’ The Many Lives of Martha Stewart was the second highest docuseries on Max the week it premiered, behind only Quiet on Set.

Across CNN’s digital platforms, CNN once again saw the most unique visitors in both the United States and globally in news online, according to the latest Comscore metrics. According to Comscore, CNN reached 113 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in February, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for more than eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 CBS News is 11.5 million unique users for February. Globally, CNN Digital also was the #1 digital news outlet in February with 138 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 2.5 million. February domestic data and February global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

CNN continued to have the youngest audience among cable news networks in Q1 2024 with a Total Day median age of 67 years, -3 years younger than MSNBC (70) and –2 years vs. Fox News (69).

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. Q1 2024 (1/1/24-3/31/24). Based on most current Live+7 data streams, including OOH. Reach: Monthly Average, 75% Unification, 1-Minute Qualifier. Real Time claim (3/23/24, Sat 8p-9p) based on Live+Same Day streams, including OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, February 2024, U.S. Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, February 2024, Global. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.