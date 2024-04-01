CNN PRESENTS SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 SOLAR ECLIPSE ACROSS TELEVISION, CNN MAX AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS

ATLANTA, GA – (April 1, 2024) – CNN presents special live coverage of one of the year’s most anticipated celestial events, a total solar eclipse as it crosses the North American continent on Monday, April 8, with feature programming on CNN’s television, streaming and digital platforms.

CNN’s special live presentation will be featured from 1-4pmET on CNN News Central with Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez, CNN International and CNN Max with Richard Quest and Rahel Solomon, and CNN Digital will feature a special multi-hour livestream and coverage of the event across the United States at CNN.com/Eclipse. CNN en Español anchor Rey Rodriguez will report from Mazatlán, Mexico starting Sunday, hosting Mirador Mundial live on location at 6pmET, and live reporting throughout the day on Monday, April 8.

CNN cameras and drones will be positioned across the path of this eclipse like no one else can, with CNN teams reporting from Mexico and throughout the United States, and from on board a Delta Air Lines “Path of Totality” flight. CNN Meteorologists Chad Myers, Allison Chinchar and Elisa Raffa will contribute with video and graphics from in-studio, monitoring minute-by-minute updates on the all-important weather conditions for eclipse viewing, while Derek Van Dam will contribute on location in Vermont.

In addition to the livestream and live coverage of the eclipse, CNN Digital will feature photography from Sarah Silbiger on location at Amistad National Recreational Area, where visitors will be some of the first people in the United States to experience the eclipse.

CNN Audio will preview the total solar eclipse in the 5 Good Things podcast on Saturday, April 6 and on the 5 Thingspodcast on Monday, April 8. CNN 10, CNN’s daily news show for students over 13 and other viewers who want to learn about current events and global issues in 10 minutes or less, will also preview the total solar eclipse.

Live coverage is delivered in partnership with Scotts Miracle Gro and American Home Shield.