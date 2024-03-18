CNN’s Jake Tapper Reports in “Justice Delayed: The Story of C.J. Rice” for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, MARCH 24 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (March 18, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with “JUSTICE DELAYED: The Story of C.J. Rice” from CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper premiering on Sunday, March 24 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

This episode follows Tapper’s efforts to shine a light on the harrowing story of CJ Rice, a Philadelphia man who was convicted of attempted murder in 2013. Two years before his conviction, Rice, then 17 years old, was shot three times, with a bullet fracturing his pelvis, making it nearly impossible for him to walk. He turned to his childhood physician and Tapper’s father, Dr. Theodore Tapper, to help with his recovery. But just three weeks after Rice was shot, he was accused of shooting four people and fleeing the scene, which according to Dr. Tapper, would have been virtually impossible to commit in his poor physical state. Despite Dr. Tapper testifying to that fact, Rice was later convicted of these crimes in 2013 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

After speaking with his father about the case, Jake Tapper published a thorough, long-form investigation in The Atlantic in October 2022 called “This Is Not Justice: A Philadelphia teenager and the empty promise of the Sixth Amendment,” diving into what happened the night of the shooting, how little evidence there was against Rice, and revealing how ineffective representation led to his wrongful conviction. Rice’s attorneys Karl Schwartz, Amelia Maxfield of the Exoneration Project and Nilam Sanghvi of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project made this precise argument, that Rice was denied his Sixth Amendment right to adequate counsel, to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office investigated the matter and agreed. On the morning of Monday, March 18, a Philadelphia judge granted a motion from the Philadelphia District Attorney exonerating Rice. After more than twelve years in prison, C.J. Rice is a free man.

“Covering CJ’s struggle and the efforts of my dad and the amazing lawyers to get him out of prison has been one of the most remarkable and rewarding journalistic experiences of my life,” Tapper said. “I’m so glad the story has a happy ending, and I am immensely grateful to The Atlantic and to CNN for giving me the platforms to tell this story.”

In an emotional reunion, Tapper and his father reconnect with Rice, who speaks for the first time in an expansive interview. In “JUSTICE DELAYED: The Story of CJ Rice”, Tapper recreates the scene of the shooting and the events that followed to clearly illustrate how the system failed Rice. The episode also follows Rice’s time in prison in his own words, through the powerful letters Rice sent to Dr. Tapper throughout the years.

