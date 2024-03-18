CNN International Commercial elevates Sebastian Laver to lead Content Sales and Advertising for Latin America

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has combined its commercial offering for the Latam market to give advertisers and content partners increased access to CNN solutions, whether it’s to reach global and pan-regional audiences at scale or to augment their own content offering.

As a result, Sebastian Laver is taking on the position of Senior Director, Advertising Sales, Content Sales and Licensing, Latam, at CNNIC. This new role, effective immediately, makes Laver responsible for all advertising sales related to CNN International in the region in addition to his existing remit of working with Content Sales and Licensing partners. Since he joined CNN in 2015 from Reuters, Laver has grown CNN’s affiliate footprint in Latam, most notably being instrumental in the launch and ongoing operations of CNN Brasil and CNN Radio Argentina as well as developing CNN Academy programs with universities in the region.

In his new role, Laver will now also work with CNN’s Latam advertising partners, from tourism boards and other government departments to blue chip corporations and other private sector companies. He will work with these partners to develop brand campaigns that utilize CNN International’s global and pan-regional footprint across multiple platforms and verticals and leverage CNNIC’s cutting-edge creative, data and advertising technology solutions. Laver will also partner with WBD Latam sales teams for advertiser opportunities with CNN en Espanol and the wider WBD portfolio.

Laver reports into Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales, CNNIC, and Kostas Oikonomou, Vice President, Content Sales & Licensing, CNNIC.

“This change in our approach to the Latin America market means that CNNIC’s advertising partners in the region will be working directly with a senior CNN sales leader with a proven track record for innovation and forging successful partnerships with our affiliates,” said Cathy Ibal. “I have long admired Sebastian’s work with our Content Sales and Licensing partners, and now look forward to our wide range of advertisers from Latam to have the opportunity to work with him to maximise their ability to reach CNN audiences worldwide. There are incredible stories from and about the region, and in his new role Sebastian will help our partners to leverage the expertise within CNN to tell these stories to the world.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Singapore and Dubai. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com