CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez promoted to Correspondent

CNN today announced Priscilla Alvarez has been promoted to correspondent covering the White House.

Since joining CNN in 2019 as a reporter, Alvarez has covered immigration politics and policy, traveling across the country and along the US-Mexico border to provide first-hand accounts on the ground, as well as major breaking news out of the White House. She has broken a variety of stories on the White House and immigration beats, including President Biden considering executive action on the border.

She was also part of the team nominated for an Emmy for CNN’s coverage of Haitian migrants converging at the border.

Alvarez, who is fluent in Spanish, is based in Washington, D.C., where she’s on the board of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists DC chapter. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech where she majored in journalism and world politics and policy.