NEW YORK, NY – (March 11, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an in-depth investigation into two missing person cases with one mysterious connection that has drawn national intrigue. “The Deputy and the Disappeared” with CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates premieres on Sunday, March 17 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In 2003, two men of color, Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams, went missing three months apart in Naples, Florida. Both vanished on the same road after getting in a patrol car driven by the same white deputy sheriff, Steven Calkins, who remains the last known person to have seen either of them alive. Twenty years later, Santos and Williams are presumed dead, the cases are cold and Calkins has never been arrested or charged and maintains his innocence. The case garnered little media attention until 2018, when filmmaker Tyler Perry enlisted Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Calkins on behalf of Terrance William’s mother. Following up on CNN crime reporter Thomas Lake’s meticulous reporting, Coates and Lake return to the scene of the disappearances to explore new leads and speak with a witness coming forward for the first time.

“You will be spellbound by this unbelievable story of a mother’s determination to find her son in the face of every obstacle,” said Coates. “What do you do when you don’t know who to trust—even the investigators?”

Coates and Lake uncover disturbing allegations about former deputy sheriff Calkins’ background, speaking with investigators on the case as well as a former colleague of Calkins who comes forward alleging newly revealed details about their time working together. Coates also speaks with family members of Williams, including his son Tarik, who speaks publicly for the first time about his father’s disappearance.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

"The Deputy and the Disappeared" will also be available on demand beginning Monday, March 18

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

