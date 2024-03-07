CNN’S SPECIAL COVERAGE OF PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS AND REPUBLICAN RESPONSE

The network will provide top-tier political analysis and unique reporting across platforms

Follow live coverage on CNN, CNN Max, CNN.com and CNN apps

Washington, DC – March 7, 2024 – CNN’s State of the Union Address and Republican Response special coverage will provide in-depth analysis of President Biden’s speech before Congress, leveraging the news organization’s breadth of expertise and political insights for audiences across platforms.

On Thursday, March 7, CNN’s State of the Union pre-show will begin at 8pET during a special edition of Anderson Cooper 360 with Anderson Cooper in New York, Jake Tapper in DC, Erin Burnett on Capitol Hill and Dana Bash in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

Abby Phillip, John King, Kasie Hunt, Kaitlan Collins, Jamie Gangel, and David Chalian will provide analysis from DC before and after the president’s address. Chalian will also have key data from CNN’s State of the Union instant poll.

Anderson Cooper will be joined by a panel of CNN’s expert political tacticians to analyze the President’s messaging in his final State of the Union address before the 2024 election.

CNN’s Manu Raju will be on Capitol Hill capturing reactions from lawmakers. MJ Lee will be at the White House reporting any news from the Biden Administration and Kristen Holmes will bring the latest from the Trump campaign. Jeff Zeleny will be reporting live from the key swing state of Michigan. Daniel Dale will provide fact checks throughout coverage.

Audiences can follow CNN’s live story for smart analysis, fresh reporting from the Capitol, and distinctive visuals such as interactive speech annotations. CNN’s Daniel Dale and the Politics team will provide live fact checks online throughout Biden’s speech. Audiences can also test their knowledge of historical presidential addresses with the newly released State of the Union Quiz.

Clarissa Ward will report from Israel and Nick Paton Walsh will be live from Ukraine to provide international perspective.

Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip will lead continuing coverage from DC starting at 1aET.

CNN’s special coverage The State of the Union Address and Republican Response will stream live from 9:00-11:00p ET (approximate timing) on Thursday, March 7 on CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, without a cable login on CNN.com, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.