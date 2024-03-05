Students from Around the World Take Action to Fight Modern-Day Slavery on CNN’s 8th Annual #MyFreedomDay

ATLANTA, GA – (March 5, 2023) – March 14 is CNN’s #MyFreedomDay. Now in its 8th year, the day will see students from more than 100 countries raise awareness of modern-day slavery, focusing on forced child labor and the more than 3 million children made to do jobs most adults would struggle to endure.

Thousands of students from schools from all over the world, from Colombia to Laos, Madagascar and the Maldives, will show their support for victims and their aversion to this form of slavery by hosting on-campus events including assemblies, workshops, mural paintings, film shoots, bake sales and various other fundraising activities for their local anti-trafficking organizations.

Throughout the day, the CNN Freedom Project will highlight some of these creative, student-led events, and also document real stories of children toiling in the mines, fields and factories around the world. Stories of forced child labor from Brazil, India, Nepal and the United States, will be featured on CNN International’s programming.

People all over the world are encouraged to participate by posting to social media, using the hashtag #MyFreedomDay, which will be featured on CNN’s #MyFreedomDay microsite, CNN.com/MyFreedom. The site will also offer interactive content and education tools for students and broader audiences worldwide to support them in their efforts to join this cause.

Leif Coorlim, executive editor of the CNN Freedom Project, said: “To witness students from all over the world mobilize to raise awareness of forced child labor is inspiring and gives us hope for the future. These children realize that the fortunes of too many children around the world are very different from their own, with more than 3 million children currently forced to work in dangerous or exploitative conditions. Since CNN launched #MyFreedomDay in 2017, I’m continually impressed by the bright ideas and bold actions students around the world come up with to fight modern-day slavery.”

