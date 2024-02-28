New York, NY – (February 28, 2024) – Phil Mattingly has been named CNN Anchor/Chief Domestic Correspondent, the network announced today. In this new role, Mattingly will appear across CNN platforms and dayparts delivering enterprise reporting and continuing to anchor on a fill in basis across CNN. He will also participate in special coverage during the 2024 conventions and political special event programming.

Mattingly’s first assignment will be covering former President Donald Trump’s campaign for president, joining CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes and an experienced team of correspondents, reporters and producers currently covering the former president as the 2024 election heats up.

“Phil Mattingly is one of the strongest political journalists and anchors we have at CNN,” said Mark Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNN Worldwide. “As a 2016 campaign correspondent, Capitol Hill correspondent, Senior White House Correspondent and Chief White House Correspondent, Phil has risen to every challenge CNN has thrown at him. He’s the perfect choice to become CNN Anchor, Chief Domestic Correspondent and to play a central role in our coverage of one of the most momentous election cycles in American history.”

Mattingly previously co-anchored weekdays on CNN This Morning, where he lent his political expertise to numerous stories, breaking down complex policy for audiences and anchoring key moments including the network’s coverage of the unprecedented ouster of U.S. House Speaker McCarthy, painting a vivid picture of the fractures in the Republican congressional caucus. In the immediate aftermath of the horrors of October 7th, Mattingly also spoke with survivors and families, helping to put a human face on the attacks.

He also previously served as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent covering the Biden Administration. In that position he received the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Award for Excellence in Presidential Coverage Under Deadline Pressure in Broadcast for being ahead of the competition and the official White House announcement in breaking news of the details of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned trip to the White House in December 2022. He led CNN’s coverage of every moment of Zelensky’s visit, including their joint press conference where he asked both leaders questions that elicited deeply personal and newsworthy responses at a critical inflection point for the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Mattingly was praised by the judges for his 16 live shots in a 24-hour period that “combined scoops, context and depth.”

Prior to that, Mattingly was CNN’s senior White House Correspondent covering the Biden administration where he reported in depth on the policy and personnel driving the administration’s first two years in office. Mattingly consistently broke important news around the administration, including the news that Biden would sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin, details on a new multinational coordinated effort to target Russian supply chains, important developments in Biden’s OPEC negotiations, and more.

Before moving to the White House beat in January 2021, Mattingly was a Congressional Correspondent. In that role, Mattingly was one of the lead reporters contributing to CNN’s extensive coverage of the Republican attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Capitol Hill spending and shutdown battles, as well as each step of the process to overhaul the U.S. tax system. As part of that effort, he secured an exclusive interview with Speaker Paul Ryan on the details of the GOP tax bill on the day it was first released.

Mattingly joined CNN in December 2015 as a New York-based correspondent and spent 2016 on the campaign trail covering Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, John Kasich and Donald Trump, which included a series of investigative pieces into Trump’s business history, finances and taxes. Previously, Mattingly worked at Bloomberg Television in Washington, where he served as a national political correspondent and before that, as the network’s White House correspondent. In that capacity, Mattingly covered all of the major presidential candidates and reported on the domestic and foreign policy actions of the Obama administration.

He graduated from The Ohio State University in 2006, where he was a scholar varsity athlete. He received his Master’s Degree in journalism from Boston University in 2008.