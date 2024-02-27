CNN RANKS AS THIRD MOST-WATCHED NETWORK IN ALL OF CABLE IN FEBRUARY

#1 IN THE US FOR DESKTOP, MOBILE UNIQUES FOR EIGHT YEARS RUNNING

#1 IN CABLE NEWS AMONG P25-54 DURING SUNDAY PRIME FOR CNN ORIGINAL SERIES PREMIERES

YOUNGEST CABLE NEWS NETWORK

CNN marked a strong ratings performance in February, ranking #3 in total viewers among all cable networks (not just news), surpassing ESPN and marking the ninth consecutive month in the top 5. Among adults 25-54, CNN ranked #10 among all cable networks. Further, CNN continues to reach the most viewers in cable news among P25-54. This strong linear performance is in addition to the growing audience on CNN Max and consistently strong audience engagement across CNN’s digital platforms.

In February, CNN ranked #2 in cable news in Total Day with 87k among P25-54, the sixth straight month CNN has paced ahead of MSNBC. In daytime programming, CNN surpassed MSNBC by +22% (104k vs. 85k) for the 120th consecutive month. CNN was also ahead of MSNBC for weekend total day by +49% (73k vs. 49k) and weekend prime by +77% (78k vs. 44k).

Audiences came to CNN in February for breaking news, with CNN posting strong, double-digit advantages over MSNBC among P25-54 for the month’s biggest stories. CNN was +19% ahead of MSNBC in coverage of the House’s impeachment of Mayorkas and the GOP’s loss in the NY special election (2/14, 11a-9p; 148k vs. 124k), +17% ahead for the testimonies of GA prosecutor Nathan Wade and Fulton County DA Fani Willis (2/15, 11a-4p; 137k vs. 117k), and +26% ahead for the news of Alexi Navalny’s death and Trump’s NY civil trial (2/16, 11a-3p; 153k vs. 121k).

CNN, which attracts the youngest audience in cable news, also outpaced MSNBC for its coverage of the South Carolina primary (Sat, 2/24, 4p-1a) among P25-54, peaking in the 7p hour, when Trump was declared the winner, with 146k P25-54 (MSNBC delivered 135k).

In February, CNN Originals premiered two all new CNN Original Series, leading CNN to be #1 in cable news among P25-54 during Sunday Prime (8p-11p).

The special two-hour premiere of the CNN original series United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 114k, ahead of Fox News by +56% and more than four times MSNBC. Among P2+, CNN delivered 789k for the two-hour block, +66% ahead of MSNBC. The 10p hour (“Mark Sanford”) ranked #1 in cable news and #5 in all of cable among P2+ with 764k, +23% ahead of Fox News (619k) and +55% vs. MSNBC (494k). United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper continues to rank #1 in cable news among P25-54 on Sunday Nights at 9pm.

The premiere of Vegas: The Story of Sin City (Sun, 2/25, 10p) ranked #1 in cable news among P25-54 with 117k, +15% ahead of Fox News (102k) and more than four times ahead of MSNBC (28k). Among P2+, Vegas: The Story of Sin City delivered 671k for the two-hour block, +53% ahead of MSNBC (440k).

On digital platforms, CNN was once again the most visited digital destination in both the latest domestic and global unique user metrics. Across CNN’s digital platforms, according to Comscore, CNN reached 114 million multiplatform U.S. unique visitors in January to kick off the new year, retaining the #1 digital news platform ranking for eight years running. CNN’s lead in unique visitors ahead of #2 CBS News is 6 million unique users for January. Globally, CNN Digital also was the #1 digital news outlet in December with 133 million multiplatform global unique visitors, ahead of #2 BBC by 3 million. January domestic data and December global data is the most recent Comscore data available.

TV Source: The Nielsen Company. February 2024 (1/29/24-2/25/24). Based on most current Live+7 data streams, including OOH. Reach: 75% Unification, 1-Minute Qualifier. Breaking News data based on Live+Same Day streams, including OOH.

Digital Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Custom-Defined List, January 2024, U.S. Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population, Custom-Defined List, December 2023, Global. Based on CNN.com entity compared to a custom list of single brand competitors that are also in the News/Information Category. CNN Brand entity used prior to October 2018.

