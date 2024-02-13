Natasha Bertrand promoted to CNN Correspondent

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand has been promoted to correspondent covering national security, the news organization announced today. She is based in Washington, DC and will continue to focus on national security and politics across CNN’s platforms

Bertrand’s robust coverage remains an integral part of CNN’s national security and political newsgathering operation, breaking a variety of stories including the widespread use of dumb bombs by Israel in Gaza and the extent of secrecy surrounding Secretary Austin’s hospitalization. Bertrand also played a vital role on the team that broke the story of the missing Russian intelligence binder under former President Donald Trump, and was part of the team that won an Emmy for coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine where she was reporting on the ground from NATO.

Previously, Bertrand covered national security and politics for POLITICO, The Atlantic and Business Insider. She graduated from Vassar College in 2014 with a dual degree in political science and philosophy.