CNN’s Paul Murphy Promoted to Reporter

Paul P. Murphy has been promoted to reporter, CNN has announced. He will continue to be based in New York, covering the intersection of breaking news, open-source intelligence reporting (OSINT), satellite imaging and public records reporting.

Throughout his time at CNN, Murphy has cultivated relationships with satellite imaging companies, which have contributed to CNN’s coverage of big stories around the world. His OSINT reporting experience has led to Murphy being a leader for the network when it comes to geolocation and investigations.

Murphy first joined CNN in 2013 as an intern before taking on a role as a producer with CNN’s Social Discovery team.

Murphy has reporting on several important CNN stories ranging his exclusive reporting on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, the 2020 death of George Floyd, the deadly Maui wildfires, mail-in voting and the USPS during the 2020 election, Chinese military blimp investigation, Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia-Ukraine war.

His work and reporting contributions have won several awards, most recently winning an Emmy and a DuPont award for CNN’s Russia-Ukraine war coverage.