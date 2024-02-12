CNN’s Laura Coates Reports in “The United States v. Donald J. Trump” For The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

EPISODE PREMIERES SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 8PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – (February 12, 2024) – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with an in-depth examination of former President Donald Trump’s federal election subversion trial with CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates. “The United States v. Donald J. Trump” premieres on Sunday, February 18 at 8pm ET/PT on CNN.

In August 2023, less than a year after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate Trump, the former president was indicted on federal felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Time is of the essence with this trial as Trump is far and away the leading Republican candidate for the presidential election in November, and Coates unpacks everything at stake as the case continues to unfold. She examines little known aspects of the case that have been revealed by court filings, and connects the dots between Trump and his cohorts attempts in court to overturn the election across multiple crucial swing states, the secretive plot to replace Biden electors with those who would vote for Trump, and how these efforts climaxed with one last desperate attempt to stay in office on January 6.

“Finally – a comprehensive look behind the curtain with everything on the table, and everything on the line,” said Coates. “We combine all the puzzle pieces and give you the most complete pre-trial picture of the definitive case for democracy.”

This episode features interviews with Former US Representative and January 6th Committee Member Adam Kinzinger, Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, Georgia State Senator Elena Parent, Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan, January 6th Committee Investigator Marcus Childress, Former US Attorney Harry Litman and more

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper is executive produced by Susan Chun.

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 18. “Democracy on Trial” will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 19 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Past episodes of The Whole Story are available to stream on demand now on Max.

The Whole Story is also available as a CNN Audio showcast. Visit CNN.com/audio or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

