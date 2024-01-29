CNN ANNOUNCES NEW ON-AIR CONTRIBUTORS

Jane Coaston, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Reihan Salam Join CNN

Will Appear as Panelists on “The Chris Wallace Show” and Across the Network

WASHINGTON, DC – (January 29, 2024) Jane Coaston, Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Reihan Salam have joined CNN as on-air contributors, the network announced today. All three will be panelists on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show and will appear on-air across the network in coverage of stories related to politics.

Jane Coaston has joined CNN as an on-air contributor. Coaston is a contributing opinion writer at The New York Times with a special interest in American conservatism. Coaston was previously the host of the popular podcast, “The Argument”. Prior to joining The New York Times, Coaston was a Senior Politics Reporter at Vox. Her work has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, ABC News, NPR, The Ringer, Buzzfeed, and The Washington Post, and she has written for publications ranging from ESPN Magazine to National Review. Coaston attended the University of Michigan, holding a B.A. in History and Political Science with a focus on World War II. Coaston is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro has joined CNN as an on-air contributor. Garcia-Navarro currently works at The New York Times Magazine, where she is launching a new interview franchise. Garcia-Navarro is a multi-award-winning journalist and former NPR host whose coverage of international and domestic affairs has twice been heralded by the Peabodies among many other prestigious journalism prizes including the DuPonts, The Gracies and the Murrows. Before becoming a host, Garcia-Navarro was a long-time international correspondent based overseas, in both the Middle East and Latin America, covering some of the most complicated and intense conflicts of our time. Garcia-Navarro is based in Washington, DC.

Reihan Salam has joined CNN as an on-air political commentator. Salam is the president of the Manhattan Institute, a research and advocacy organization that advances opportunity, individual liberty, and the rule of law. Salam is also a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a contributing editor at National Affairs and National Review. Before joining MI, Salam served as the executive editor of National Review. Salam previously worked for The New York Times Op-Ed page and NBC News. He was a 2010 Bernard L. Schwarz Fellow at the New America Foundation and a 2015 Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves on the Public Scholars Advisory Committee at the Moynihan Center at The City College of New York and the Advisory Council for The Public Interest Fellowship. Salam is based in New York City, NY.