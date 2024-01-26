CNN Promotes Lisa Respers France to Reporter

Lisa Respers France has been promoted to reporter, it was announced by CNN today. She will focus on entertainment across CNN’s platforms.

With a sharp instinct for where culture and news intersect, she interviews and reports on celebrities and trendsetters, from Oprah to Taylor Swift; and she contributed to the timely 2023 CNN FlashDocs Taking On Taylor Swift with her insights.

She is the former host of the “Lisa’s Desk” franchise, founding author of the “Pop Life Chronicles” newsletter and co-host of the CNN podcast “Lisa, Sandra and Kristin Go to the Movies,” which ran in 2019.

She previously held positions as a reporter at The Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun, and as editor for St. John’s University’s magazine in Jamaica, New York. Her short storis have appeared in two anthologies, “Baltimore Noir” and “A Hell of a Woman.”