CNN Takes Viewers to “Vegas: The Story of Sin City” in New CNN Original Series Premiering Sunday, February 25 at 10pm ET/PT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/uTdUZTmJWtA

NEW YORK, NY – (January 23, 2024) – CNN Original Series takes viewers on an expansive journey into the heart and history of one of America’s most beloved and notorious cities in Vegas: The Story of Sin City. Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, the series will premiere on Sunday, February 25 at 10pm ET/PT on CNN.

Visiting Las Vegas has become an American rite of passage. It’s a town that has platformed major musical artists from the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley to Celine Dion and Adele, making Nevada’s largest city an international destination for music and live entertainment. Across four immersive episodes, Vegas: The Story of Sin City showcases the past seventy years of America’s cultural maturation through the lens of this unique city, featuring the entertainment acts, the visionary entrepreneurs, the infamous mafia figures, and the colorful political history that put it on the map.

Through interviews with notable entertainers like Paul Anka and Wayne Newton, former showgirls, journalists, and cultural historians, the city’s evolution into an entertainment mecca is unspooled, revealing the role Las Vegas played in the most important movements and moments shaping American culture as we know it today.

“Vegas is another of our acclaimed CNN Original Series that brings new life and color to major stories and events in our collective history,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent, CNN Originals, and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide. “From the 1930s through today and from its Golden Age to its reinvention, this is the definitive telling of the story of Las Vegas and showcases the city’s everlasting ability to reflect and refract the American identity.”

Vegas: The Story of Sin City is executive produced by Robert Friedman, Stephen J. Morrison, Mike Powers, Liz Yale Marsh, and Richard Zoglin for Bungalow Media + Entertainment and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm CNN Original Series.

Vegas: The Story of Sin City will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Sunday, February 25. It will also be available on demand beginning Monday, February 26 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

