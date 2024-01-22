Michael Yoshida Joins CNN Newsource

Michael Yoshida joins CNN Newsource as a correspondent based in Washington, DC, it was announced today.

Yoshida joins CNN from 7NEWS in Boston, Massachusetts, where he reported on a range of diverse news stories including the deadly Merrimack Valley gas line explosions and subsequent local and federal investigations, state and national political campaigns including the New Hampshire Primary and 2020 Presidential election, the classified documents leak by a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, and the Titan submersible search led by the US Coast Guard in Boston. Previously, he served as a news reporter for Action News Jax in Jacksonville, FL, covering several hurricanes, the federal indictment and trial of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown and highlighted issues impacting current and former US military members living in Northeast Florida. He also served as a reporter in his home state of North Dakota at WDAZ-TV in Grand Forks.