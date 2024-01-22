John Fritze joins CNN to cover the Supreme Court

CNN today announces that John Fritze has joined as a reporter covering the Supreme Court, bolstering the news organization’s comprehensive coverage of the nation’s highest court.



Fritze arrives from USA TODAY, where he has written about the Supreme Court for the past three years, with in-depth coverage of the court’s shift to the right, the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Prior to that, he spent three years covering the White House, breaking stories on former President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic and the administration’s approach to the nation’s opioid crisis.



Before he joined USA TODAY, Fritze worked as a Washington correspondent for The Baltimore Sun, covering all three branches of government. He previously covered city hall for The Sun and The Indianapolis Star. He started his journalism career on the features desk at the Albany Times Union in New York.



An Albany native, Fritze graduated from the University at Albany with a degree in political science and Columbia University with a degree in journalism. He will be based in Washington, D.C.